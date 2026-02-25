Banreservas CEO highlights government leadership in Dominican tourism growth

Bogota, Colombia.- Leonardo Aguilera, CEO of Banco de Reservas, underscored the leadership of Luis Abinader and David Collado as decisive factors in positioning the Dominican Republic as a leading international tourism destination and an attractive hub for investment.

Speaking during a Roadshow organized by the Ministry of Tourism ahead of the ANATO 2026 tourism showcase, Aguilera said the sector’s sustained growth reflects strategic government decisions made amid global health crises and economic uncertainty.

The event, held at the Ágora Bogotá Convention Center, brought together tour operators, travel agencies, and Colombian business leaders as part of the Dominican Republic’s official agenda to strengthen commercial alliances and expand its presence in the South American market.

Aguilera noted that President Abinader assumed leadership during an adverse global scenario and opted to keep the economy open—an approach he said helped preserve jobs and accelerate the recovery of the tourism sector. He also highlighted Minister Collado’s role in leading the country’s international promotion strategy, emphasizing that coordination between the Executive Branch and the financial sector has translated into increased visitor arrivals and higher levels of investment.

With 84 years of history, Banco de Reservas has supported these public policies by financing tourism and development projects in established destinations such as Punta Cana, as well as emerging strategic areas including Pedernales and Miches.

Aguilera reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to continuing support for government initiatives aimed at economic growth and tourism expansion, while inviting Colombian investors to explore opportunities in the Dominican Republic under a framework of institutional stability and legal certainty.

The Roadshow precedes the opening of ANATO 2026, regarded as one of the most important tourism promotion and trade platforms in Latin America.