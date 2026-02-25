David Collado promotes Dominican Republic to Colombian travel agents

Bogota, Colombia.- David Collado, Minister of Tourism of the Dominican Republic, presented the country’s tourism offerings to more than 1,300 Colombian travel agents and tour operators on Tuesday, as part of efforts to further strengthen Colombia as one of the Dominican Republic’s most important source markets.

The presentation took place during a well-attended roadshow at the Ágora Convention Center, on the eve of the ANATO Tourism Showcase, which opens this Wednesday. During the event, Collado highlighted the country’s main attractions and strong tourism performance, noting that the destination welcomed 11.6 million visitors in 2024.

Colombia, a key tourism market

Collado emphasized that Colombia remains a strategic market, currently ranking as the fourth-largest source of tourists to the Dominican Republic. He reported that 400,936 Colombian visitors traveled to the country in 2024, marking a 19% increase compared to the previous year. Growth has continued in 2025, with 7,831 Colombian tourists arriving in January alone—27% more than in the same month last year.

During the presentation, the minister showcased new hotel brands, emerging destinations, and recent improvements to beaches and access points, underscoring ongoing investments to strengthen tourism infrastructure nationwide.

“We are not selling a country; we are inviting you to live an unparalleled and truly unforgettable experience,” Collado told attendees.

He also expressed gratitude to Colombian travel agents and tour operators for their role in promoting the destination. “Thanks to your support, today we have the privilege of welcoming more visitors than our own population,” he said.

Tourism continues to be one of the main pillars of the Dominican economy, contributing significantly to gross domestic product and generating thousands of direct and indirect jobs. In recent years, the country has intensified its international promotion strategy through roadshows, tourism fairs, and strategic partnerships, aimed at diversifying markets and sustaining growth in visitor arrivals.