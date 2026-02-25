Punta Cana Airport recognized among world’s best in 2025 ASQ Customer Experience Awards

Punta Cana Airport (PUJ) has been recognized in the 2025 ASQ Customer Experience Awards, presented by Airports Council International World (ACI World), reaffirming its position as one of the world’s leading airports for passenger experience. This latest honor marks the ninth time the airport has received this distinction, reclaiming an award it previously held for eight consecutive years and further strengthening its leadership in the region.

PUJ was awarded in the category “Best Airports at Departures” by size and region, within the Latin America and Caribbean segment for airports handling 5 to 15 million passengers annually. The recognition highlights service excellence from the perspective that matters most—the travelers themselves.

The ASQ program is widely regarded as the aviation industry’s most reliable benchmark for customer experience, as it is based entirely on real-time passenger surveys conducted inside airports. Travelers are randomly surveyed across different locations and times of day, ensuring authentic and representative feedback that reflects the actual passenger journey.

In 2025, nearly 707,000 passengers worldwide participated in ASQ surveys, with more than half of global air travelers passing through airports evaluated under the program. Results showed rising satisfaction levels, driven by cleaner and more pleasant spaces, a welcoming atmosphere, high-quality customer service, and notable improvements in immigration and border control processes.

Only 100 airports globally were recognized in this edition of the awards, and Punta Cana Airport’s inclusion underscores its standing as a benchmark for hospitality and service quality in the region. The achievement comes during a year of intense operational activity for PUJ, which maintained strong passenger volumes and even recorded weekly traffic milestones.