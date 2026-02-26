Dominican Republic inaugurates stand at Anato Tourism Showcase

Colombia.- Tourism Minister David Collado inaugurated the Dominican Republic’s stand at the Anato Tourism Showcase, which opened Wednesday and runs through Friday in Bogotá. Joined by business leaders, bankers, diplomats, and industry representatives, Collado reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening Colombia as a key source market for Dominican tourism.

Collado reported that the Dominican Republic welcomed 400,936 Colombian visitors last year, a 19% increase over the previous year, positioning Colombia as the country’s fourth-largest tourism market. He highlighted Anato—now in its 45th edition—as a strategic platform to sustain this growth, noting a full agenda of meetings with sector stakeholders and active participation from the Dominican pavilion’s 46 exhibitors.

Ahead of the fair, the minister led a roadshow in Colombia attended by 1,300 travel agents and tour operators, showcasing new hotel brands, emerging destinations, and improvements to beaches and access points. The Anato Tourism Showcase is being held at Corferias under the theme “Colombia Open to the World,” bringing together more than 1,600 exhibitors from 30 countries, with an expected 54,000 trade visitors and over 24,000 scheduled business meetings.