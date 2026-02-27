Tourism fuels jobs and growth, says President Abinader in Accountability Address

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader highlighted the sustained growth of the tourism sector during his Accountability Report, delivered as part of the commemoration of the 182nd anniversary of Dominican National Independence. He described tourism as a leading driver of economic expansion, job creation, and improved wages across the country.

According to the president, tourism continues to generate opportunities for thousands of families, attract investment, and strengthen Dominican cultural identity on the global stage. In 2025, the Dominican Republic welcomed more than 11.7 million visitors, representing a 4.3% increase compared to 2024—nearly 500,000 additional tourists—and more than four million more visitors than in 2019.

These figures, Abinader said, consolidate the country’s position as the second-largest tourist destination in Latin America, surpassed only by Mexico. He emphasized that, despite significant differences in size and population, the Dominican Republic has maintained steady growth, which he attributed to consistent and effective public policies.

Growth was also recorded in the maritime tourism sector, with cruise arrivals nearing three million passengers in 2025, a 6% increase over the previous year. This performance further strengthens the country’s standing in the regional tourism market.

The president noted that the Dominican Republic now receives more than one visitor per inhabitant, placing it among the world’s leading tourism destinations. He stressed that tourism will continue to serve as a strategic pillar of the national economy.

Abinader concluded by reaffirming that tourism not only generates foreign exchange but also promotes formal employment, infrastructure development, and local economic growth. He reiterated the government’s commitment to sustaining the sector’s momentum and reinforcing the Dominican Republic’s role as a regional and global tourism leader.