Puerto Plata breaks record: 67 cruise ships will arrive in March, consolidating the tourism boom

Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. – The Puerto Plata destination continues to consolidate itself as one of the main cruise hubs in the Caribbean, with 67 ships scheduled for March 2026, distributed between the Amber Cove (24) and Taíno Bay (43) terminals, according to the official calendar of the Ministry of Tourism.

The Minister of Tourism, David Collado, has reiterated that strengthening cruise tourism is part of the national strategy aimed at boosting the economic development of destinations and generating greater opportunities for local communities linked to tourism.

In that same vein, Yokasta Almonte, head of the Puerto Plata Tourism Office, highlighted that the constant flow of arrivals reaffirms the confidence of the main cruise lines in the destination’s port infrastructure, as well as in the quality and diversity of its tourism offerings.

The economic impact of this movement is directly reflected in the dynamism of local commerce, tourist transport, organized excursions, and complementary services, sectors that experience an increase in demand every time ships dock in the province.

Authorities and stakeholders in the sector agree that these figures strengthen Puerto Plata’s position as a strategic hub for maritime tourism in the Dominican Republic, consolidating its role as a key gateway for thousands of international visitors arriving in the country by sea.