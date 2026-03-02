Dominican Republic presents Pedernales tourism plan to World Bank

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican government strengthened its collaboration with the World Bank this week as tourism authorities presented a comprehensive development plan for the province of Pedernales and the Enriquillo region, with a focus on positioning Cabo Rojo as a driver of inclusive economic growth.

The presentation was led by Carlos Peguero, vice minister of international cooperation at the Ministry of Tourism and executive director of the Presidential Commission for the Tourism Development of Pedernales. He met with a World Bank delegation made up of specialists from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Finance Corporation.

During the meeting, Peguero outlined the strategic plan for Pedernales and the Enriquillo region, structured around two main pillars: investment through the Pro-Pedernales Trust and the implementation of public policies focused on sustainability, social welfare, and long-term regional development. He emphasized that the initiative prioritizes improved basic services, strengthened human capital, and expanded economic opportunities for local communities.

As part of the project’s first phase, Cabo Rojo is expected to see the development of approximately 4,700 hotel rooms, a move projected to generate significant direct and indirect employment while stimulating economic activity across the southern region of the country.

The World Bank mission aims to advance non-reimbursable technical assistance to help identify key investments needed for Cabo Rojo to consolidate itself as a benchmark tourism destination and a catalyst for economic and social development. The delegation’s agenda includes field visits and meetings with government authorities and key stakeholders in tourism, planning, and regional development.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to working together to ensure that Cabo Rojo’s growth model combines high-quality tourism development with sustainability and inclusive benefits for the wider Enriquillo region.