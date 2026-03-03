New tourist pier and beach club to open on Catalina Island

La Romana.- President Luis Abinader broke ground on a new beach club and inaugurated the Atelón tourist pier on Catalina Island, highlighting efforts to promote sustainable tourism, investment, and economic growth in the sector.

Tourism Minister David Collado emphasized that under Abinader’s leadership, local investment in tourism has increased significantly, with Dominicans now leading the development of new hotels. He pointed to the planned growth of Miches in El Seibo Province as a model for diversification and noted that the country’s all-inclusive model remains strong, citing the recent arrival of the all-inclusive W Hotel from Marriott International. He also highlighted high-end investments such as new luxury rooms at Casa de Campo Resort & Villas, where top suites command premium rates and maintain high occupancy.

Jean Luis Rodríguez, head of Dominican Port Authority (Apordom), reported that 22 docks have been delivered during the current administration and reaffirmed support for public-private partnerships. Representatives from World2Meet said the new pier and beach club will offer an exclusive, environmentally responsible experience, replicating sustainable practices already implemented on Saona Island, including waste recycling and the use of electric vehicles. Officials and business leaders underscored their commitment to strengthening La Romana as a competitive and sustainable tourism destination.