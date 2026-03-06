Cayo Levantado Resort awarded Four Stars by Forbes Travel Guide for 2026

Cayo Levantado Resort has earned a Four Star Recommendation from Forbes Travel Guide at the 2026 Star Awards, marking the third consecutive year the luxury property has received the recognition and securing its listing among the featured destinations on ForbesTravelGuide.com.

Located on a private island in the scenic Samaná Bay, the all-inclusive Caribbean resort offers 218 rooms, suites, and villas surrounded by pristine beaches and lush tropical landscapes. The property stands out in the Dominican Republic’s luxury tourism sector for combining local culture, holistic wellness experiences, and elevated gastronomy to deliver a distinctive island getaway.

General manager Yaniri Marte said the award reflects the team’s commitment to excellence and personalized service. As part of the resort’s wellness-focused concept, guests select one of four curated paths—Restore, Refresh, Renew, or Relax—before arrival, allowing the hotel to tailor activities, dining, and fitness programs to each visitor’s preferred wellness journey.

The annual Star Awards by Forbes Travel Guide evaluate luxury hotels and resorts in more than 95 countries. According to Amanda Frasier, president of standards and ratings, this year’s winners represent the evolving standards of luxury hospitality by offering authentic experiences, premium amenities, and a strong focus on guest well-being.