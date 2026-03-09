Dominican Republic welcomes 1.18 million visitors in February

Santo Domingo.- Tourism in the Dominican Republic continued its strong growth in February, welcoming 1,184,902 visitors, a 13.1% increase compared to the same month last year, according to Tourism Minister David Collado.

Of the total arrivals, 824,172 tourists entered the country by air, while 360,730 arrived on cruise ships. Air arrivals rose 11.3% year-over-year, while cruise passenger numbers increased 17.6%, contributing to what Collado described as a new monthly record for the sector.

The main source markets were the United States (39%), Canada (24%), Argentina (6%), France (4%), and Colombia (3%). Most air travelers arrived through Punta Cana International Airport, followed by Las Américas International Airport, Cibao International Airport, Gregorio Luperón International Airport, La Romana International Airport, and El Catey International Airport.

Collado also reported that hotel occupancy exceeded 87% during the month, while visitor satisfaction reached 4.4 out of 5. He added that all tourism source markets are showing positive growth, projecting another strong year for the country’s tourism industry.