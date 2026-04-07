Collado heads Miami Tradeshow with strong business agenda

Miami.- David Collado will lead the fourth edition of the Miami Tradeshow, the largest Dominican tourism trade fair held abroad, aimed at boosting investment, connectivity, and international arrivals to the Dominican Republic.

The event, hosted at the Miami Beach Convention Center, will gather more than 100 co-exhibitors, including tour operators, travel agencies, airlines, and key tourism stakeholders from the United States, Canada, and Latin America. Over 2,000 business meetings have already been scheduled, highlighting strong interest in the Dominican tourism market.

The Miami Tradeshow 2026 will feature business agreements, training sessions, destination presentations, and cultural activities designed to promote the country’s tourism offerings and strengthen partnerships across the Americas. Authorities expect the event to drive new investments, increase hotel capacity, and expand air connectivity.

Collado emphasized that the tradeshow reinforces the Dominican Republic’s position as a leading tourism destination in the region. He noted that the United States, Canada, and Latin America generate more than 75% of annual visitors, contributing to a record 11.6 million tourist arrivals in 2025.

The event is part of the country’s broader strategy to sustain tourism growth, attract international markets, and boost economic development through one of its key industries.