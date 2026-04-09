Punta Cana flights fill fast amid tourism boom and rising airfares

Punta Cana.- Frank Elías Rainieri, president of Grupo Puntacana, said demand for flights to Punta Cana remains exceptionally high, with nearly all seats sold out on many routes, pushing last-minute airfare prices sharply higher for travelers heading to the Dominican Republic’s top tourist destination.

Rainieri highlighted that Dominican tourism grew 14% in March and continues to post strong gains in April, but warned that rising geopolitical tensions could affect the global economy and disrupt aviation supply chains, including jet fuel shortages already being reported at some airports in England. He said these factors could complicate international air travel during the summer season.

Despite the risks, Rainieri noted that the Dominican Republic may benefit from shifting travel patterns, as several European airlines have reportedly redirected summer flights from destinations such as Greece, Turkey, Egypt, and parts of the Middle East to Dominican airports. He added that higher hydrocarbon prices and sustained tourism demand are contributing to the increase in airfare costs.