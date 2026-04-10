Air Canada to launch new Montreal–Santo Domingo route for winter 2026

Santo Domingo.- Air Canada will expand its service to the Dominican Republic with a new route connecting Montreal and Santo Domingo beginning in winter 2026, a move expected to further boost tourism and cultural exchange.

According to Aerodom, the seasonal service will operate from December 10, 2026, through April 18, 2027, with flights scheduled on Wednesday-Thursday and Sunday-Monday rotations. Tickets are already available through Air Canada’s website, while vacation packages will be offered through Air Canada Vacations.

Aerodom said the new connection will strengthen ties between Canada and the Dominican Republic while increasing opportunities for more travelers to visit the country. Air Canada executive Mark Galardo noted the addition further expands the airline’s North American and global network.