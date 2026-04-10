Dominican Republic partners with Miami Marlins to boost tourism from Florida

Miami.- The Dominican Republic has signed a strategic partnership with the Miami Marlins to strengthen tourism promotion in Florida, one of the country’s most important visitor markets, as part of a new campaign aimed at increasing travel from the United States.

The agreement was formalized during the RD Tradeshow by Tourism Minister David Collado and Miami Marlins manager Clayton McCullough. Through the partnership, the Dominican Republic will carry out promotional activations throughout the Major League Baseball season at LoanDepot Park in Miami, including a special weekend dedicated entirely to showcasing the Dominican destination.

Collado said the initiative will use baseball’s broad media reach and the strong Dominican presence in South Florida to position the country as a premier Caribbean travel destination. He noted that Florida is the Dominican Republic’s second-largest source market for tourists, making the partnership strategically important for the tourism sector.

The campaign also includes Arajet as an official partner of the Miami Marlins, giving the airline brand visibility during regular season games. Arajet CEO Víctor Pacheco said the alliance will help strengthen air connectivity between Miami and the Dominican Republic while encouraging more travel to the Caribbean nation.

Tourism officials expect the collaboration to generate greater visibility for the country in the U.S. market under the promotional slogan “Dominican Republic Has It All.”