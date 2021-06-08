Dominican Republic remittances jump 64.8% to April

Santo Domingo.- Dominicans living abroad have not only sent more remittances to the country between January and April of this year when compared to the same period in 2020, with a growth of 64.8%, but they have also increased the amount by transactions.

The social aid that rich countries have granted to their residents, so that they can surmount the economic crisis generated by the pandemic, have allowed remittances to escape the fall posted in March and April of last year.

Since the fifth month of 2020, the arrival of remittances resumed its growth, along with the average amount allocated in each transaction, according to the Central Bank figures, which indicate that in the first four months of 2021 they grew 12.4% in relation to the previous year.

Last year the country received an average of US$250.1 for each formal remittance transaction, a figure that in the first four months of 2021 was US$281.3, representing a net increase of US$31.2.