Dominican Pilots Association calls for release of pilot detained in Guinea

Santo Domingo.- The National Association of Pilots of the Dominican Republic (ANP), led by its president Captain Eugenio de Marchena, along with the family of Dominican pilot Fabio Nicolás Espinal Núñez, has called on Dominican authorities and international aviation organizations to mobilize support for the pilot’s release, following his detention in Guinea since December.

According to his family, Espinal Núñez was detained after making a technical landing for refueling during an international flight operation. Although communications with air traffic control were reportedly in place, local authorities accused him of airspace violations and unauthorized landing. While an appeals court later ordered his conditional release, the ruling has not been enforced and the pilot remains in custody.

At a press conference held Tuesday in Santo Domingo, the family expressed serious concern for his physical and psychological well-being, citing Guinea’s current human rights situation, which international organizations have described as marked by military control, arbitrary detentions, and restrictions on civil liberties.

Captain de Marchena emphasized that international civil aviation operates on principles of cooperation, coordination, and good faith, particularly regarding technical fuel stops. He urged pilots’ associations, aeronautical federations, and international civil aviation bodies to raise institutional concern and activate professional and humanitarian mediation channels.

The ANP and the pilot’s family also appealed to President Luis Abinader to use diplomatic and consular channels, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to guarantee due process, effective consular protection, and the prompt release of the Dominican pilot.