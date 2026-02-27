Dominican film Zumeca wins two awards at Slamdance Film Festival

The Dominican film Zumeca, produced by Cacique Films, won two major awards at the Slamdance International Film Festival: the Grand Jury Prize and Best Actress for Angela Cano.

Directed by actor David Maler, Zumeca premiered in Slamdance’s “Breakouts” section, becoming the first Dominican film selected in that category. The jury praised the production for its poetic and uncompromising portrayal of an intercultural love story set in pre-colonial times, highlighting Maler’s distinctive voice within global cinema.

Upon receiving the awards, Maler described the film as a deeply personal and collective effort, dedicating the recognition to the Dominican Republic and to everyone who contributed to what he described as an initially “impossible” project. He expressed hope that Zumeca would help reclaim and strengthen collective cultural memory both locally and internationally.

The project was sponsored by Grupo SID. José Miguel Bonetti Du-Breil, an executive at Grupo SID, noted that the film reflects the company’s long-standing commitment to culture and heritage. He recalled that in 2019 the group supported the publication of the original book Zumeca, written by Lucía Amelia Cabral, recognizing its importance to Dominican identity.

Slamdance—widely regarded as a launchpad for filmmakers such as Christopher Nolan, Bong Joon-ho, Ari Aster, and Sean Baker—selected Zumeca as one of only five films worldwide in its category, underscoring the international recognition of Dominican cinema.