World’s biggest travel trade fair canceled: report

Berlin.- Organizers of the ITB travel trade fair in Berlin, billed as the world’s biggest, said Friday they were cancelling the event over coronavirus fears, outlet thelocal.de reports.

“We take our responsibility for the security and the health of our guests, exhibitors and employees very seriously. It is with a heavy heart that we have to look at the necessary cancellation of the ITB Berlin 2020,” Christian Göke, chairman of organizers Messe Berlin was quoted as saying.

Thelocal.de added that he fair was due to open next Wednesday (March 4th), but concerns grew over the viability of hosting huge numbers of visitors as Germany posted a jump in the number of infected residents.