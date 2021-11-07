U.S. Court Suspends Mandatory Vaccination Imposed by Biden on Companies

Washington, United States of America

ON SATURDAY, a U.S. federal appeals court suspended the obligation to vaccinate employees of companies of more than 100 people, established by the Joe Biden administration, against covid while examining possible “serious constitutional problems.”

The measure of the president of the United States provides that tens of millions of employees are vaccinated against covid-19 before January 4, under penalty of having to undergo very regular tests.

Announced in mid-September, it was adopted this week by the government. However, it was immediately challenged in court in particular by the Republican-controlled state of Texas, opposed to any vaccination obligation to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Therefore, it is a significant setback for Joe Biden, who had just achieved his first major legislative victory with the adoption in Congress on Friday of his infrastructure investment plan.

In its decision, the Texas federal appeals court ruled that the plaintiffs had “given arguments suggesting that there are serious constitutional and procedural problems” with the government’s text.

Therefore, the measure is “suspended” pending consideration by the court on the merits.

“We will be able to challenge Biden’s unconstitutional abuse of power in court,” conservative Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said on Twitter.