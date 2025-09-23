White House highlights Dominican Republic for support in combating drug trafficking

Washington, D.C.- White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt stated that Caribbean countries are “grateful” for the U.S. military presence in the region, highlighting recent cooperation with the Dominican Republic in seizing narcotics from a drug-laden boat targeted by the U.S. Navy. Leavitt emphasized that regional nations are working alongside Washington to combat drug trafficking and praised the Trump administration’s efforts.

The Dominican Republic recovered 377 packages of suspected cocaine from the vessel, which was carrying a total of approximately 1,000 kilos and three people who died in the attack. The seizure occurred 80 nautical miles south of Beata Island in the Dominican Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), in coordination with the U.S. Southern Command and the Joint Interagency Task Force South (JIATF-South). EEZs allow a country to control resources and security within 200 nautical miles of its coast while permitting foreign navigation but restricting exploitation without consent.

For the Dominican Republic, the EEZ is a strategic area for safeguarding fisheries, controlling drug trafficking routes, and protecting sovereignty. The Dominican Navy and the National Directorate for Drug Control (DNCD) maintain maritime and air patrols in the southern zone, conducting joint operations with U.S. forces to secure the area.