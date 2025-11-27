Venezuela condemns U.S. use of Dominican airports

Venezuela.- Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello criticized the Dominican Republic’s decision to allow the United States to use two airports in Santo Domingo as part of Operation “Southern Spear,” calling it an act of “imperial madness.” Speaking on his weekly state TV program Con el mazo dando, Cabello mocked President Luis Abinader’s authorization of U.S. flights and accused Washington of recycling old narratives to justify actions he says are aimed at seizing Venezuela’s natural resources.

Cabello rejected the U.S. designation of the so-called “Cartel of the Suns” as a terrorist organization, describing it as an “invention.” He announced a new phase of community mobilization in Venezuela “to defend the revolution,” citing rising tensions over U.S. military activity in the Caribbean, which President Nicolás Maduro views as an attempt to destabilize his government.

In Santo Domingo, Abinader and U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth confirmed that the United States will temporarily use areas within Las Américas International Airport and the San Isidro Air Base to transport equipment and technical personnel. Abinader said the decision falls under bilateral security cooperation agreements, though he did not elaborate on operational details.