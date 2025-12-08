Viral video shows woman forcing Hispanic passenger out of NYC train seat

New York.- A viral video circulating on social media captures the moment an African American woman aggressively forces a Hispanic passenger out of her seat on a New York City train, shouting insults and pushing her while claiming she felt “offended.” The recording shows the woman reacting as soon as the passenger sat beside her, insisting she stand up because she “didn’t deserve” to sit near her.

Throughout the confrontation, the aggressor hurled xenophobic remarks such as, “This is the U.S., not your country,” while continuing to shove the passenger. Other commuters expressed their disapproval, but the woman dismissed them, saying she “didn’t care” as she maintained her hostile attitude.