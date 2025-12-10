Trump signals possible anti-drug operations in Mexico and Colombia as U.S.–Venezuela tensions escalate

Washington.- President Donald Trump said he is open to authorizing U.S. anti-drug operations inside Mexico and Colombia, reaffirming a hardline regional stance as the administration prepares to brief congressional leaders on rising hemispheric tensions, particularly involving Venezuela.

Trump’s remarks, published Tuesday in Politico and reported by Reuters, linked ongoing U.S. maritime actions against suspected drug-smuggling vessels in the Caribbean and Pacific to potential land-based operations. Asked whether he would send American forces against narcotics targets inside Mexico or Colombia, he replied: “I would do it.”

The president also declined to rule out the deployment of U.S. troops to Venezuela. Speaking from the White House, he said he would not discuss possible military scenarios in public because he does not want to “exclude or include an option.”

According to Reuters, senior cabinet officials — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine and Secretary of State Marco Rubio — are set to deliver a closed-door briefing to congressional leaders following a second U.S. strike on a vessel classified as a “narco-boat” on September 2.

Chilean candidate Jara calls Venezuela a dictatorship, rejects any amnesty for Maduro

Meanwhile, Chilean presidential candidate Jeannette Jara sharpened her criticism of Nicolás Maduro’s government during a televised debate hosted by Anatel. Jara called Venezuela a “dictatorship” and said its July 28, 2024 election was “a fraud,” noting that the National Electoral Council did not publish official tally sheets.

“It is evident that Nicolás Maduro must leave power,” she said, adding that Chile would support international measures to promote a transition led by Venezuelans themselves. Asked whether she would favor an international amnesty for Maduro as part of negotiations with the United States, she rejected the idea. “Amnesty is injustice. People who commit crimes must be judged.”