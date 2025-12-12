Colombia dismantles criminal group that sold fake identities to Dominican fugitives

Bogotá, Colombia.- Colombian authorities have dismantled a criminal network accused of selling Colombian identities to Dominican citizens wanted by authorities in their home country. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, three people were arrested, including Andrés Felipe Saltarín Cartagena, an administrative assistant at the national registry responsible for issuing legal documents.

Also detained were Natalia Patricia Garcés Galeano, known as “La Madrina” and identified as the ringleader, along with her husband, Marco Aurelio Monterrosa Mercado, alias “Yeyo.” Investigators say the group used false information to create civil records and ID cards that allowed Dominican fugitives to obtain Colombian passports.

Garcés allegedly coordinated the operations, Monterrosa accompanied the foreigners and tried to validate the documents at government offices, while Saltarín captured fingerprints, photos, and processed requirements to make the documents appear legitimate. The suspects face charges including aggravated criminal conspiracy, migrant smuggling, falsification of public documents, and illicit enrichment. Garcés and Monterrosa have already accepted the charges.

Authorities noted this is not an isolated incident; a similar network involving another civil registry official was dismantled in March 2025.