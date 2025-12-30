Spanish police arrest Trinitarios members for violent gang assault

Madrid.- Spanish police have arrested three alleged members of the Trinitarios gang in connection with the attempted murder of a young man who was attacked with machetes in a Madrid park last November. The suspects—one adult and two minors—were detained in December following an investigation into the violent incident.

Authorities said the victim had no ties to youth gangs and was with friends when the attackers, who were allegedly searching for members of the rival group Dominican Don’t Play (DDP), selected him at random. The young man suffered life-threatening injuries to his abdomen, side, and back as a result of the assault.

Police reported that the attackers forced the victim to make offensive gestures toward the rival gang and stole his phone to inspect his social media accounts. The two minors were sent to a juvenile detention center, while the adult suspect was released under court-ordered precautionary measures as the investigation continues.