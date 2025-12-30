U.S. urges embassies in Latin America to report crimes linked to mass migration

Washington.- The United States has instructed its embassies in Latin America to report crimes linked to what it describes as “mass migration” and to assess government policies that may facilitate these movements, in line with President Donald Trump’s renewed anti-immigration agenda. The directive also calls on regional governments to strengthen border controls and address alleged human rights violations associated with large-scale migration.

In a statement shared on social media, the U.S. State Department said embassies should analyze policies that “prioritize migrants over citizens” and engage with host governments to combat criminal networks involved in migration. U.S. officials argue that mass migration previously caused serious security challenges and that stricter border enforcement has since been implemented to address them.

Since returning to office in January, President Trump has tightened immigration measures, resulting in thousands of deportations and new entry restrictions affecting nearly 40 countries. The Department of Homeland Security reported that in 2025 more than 605,000 people were deported and 1.9 million undocumented migrants left voluntarily, though supporting data was not provided.