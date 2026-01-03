U.S. Attorney General warns Maduro to answer for drug trafficking and terrorism charges

Maduro and his wife were captured and extracted from Venezuela in a US military operation, President Donald Trump announced.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, are accused of drug trafficking and terrorism in the United States and will soon face justice, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Saturday.

“They will soon face the full force of American justice on American soil, in American courts,” Bondi said in a message on X.

Maduro and his wife were captured and extracted from Venezuela in a US military operation, President Donald Trump announced.