“This is a miracle,” Venezuelans celebrate in the Dominican Republic the fall of Nicolás Maduro

Venezuelans celebrate the arrest of Nicolás Maduro on the Malecón in the National District. Listín Diario.

Santo Domingo — Dancing to traditional musical genres of their culture, hundreds of Venezuelans celebrated yesterday in the streets of the National District the arrest of the country’s president, Nicolás Maduro.

Wearing the colors of the Venezuelan flag, the large group of Venezuelans took over the Malecón as their epicenter to celebrate together the fall of the regime led until hours ago by Maduro.

“Fuck all the Chavistas, you son of a bitch Maduro,” was one of the phrases from the songs they chanted around Güibia beach.

The feeling of triumph was evident in every hug, smile, and tear this news caused, and they said they regained faith in seeing a change in their country.

“This is a miracle, this is the beginning of leaving behind the repression against our people…” said one of the naturalized foreigners, a 32-year-old who identified himself as Luis Felipe.

For more than five years, according to his statements, this young man “had no other option” but to emigrate from Caracas, the capital of his territory, to the Dominican Republic in search of a country where the authorities’ oppression is not one of the main fears.

“I came to the Dominican Republic with my family in search of development opportunities; everything is very difficult there because of the instability…,” he said.

This story is also repeated with José López, who expressed feeling excited, since after many years, Venezuelans are achieving their long-awaited dream: “to free ourselves from Maduro”.

“Let’s hope he pays for keeping Venezuela repressed for so many years,” he said.

Although they say they are convinced that this is the starting point for carrying out the expulsion of the “dictatorial” regime and democratizing Venezuela, they regret that they will not be able to return permanently.

“We’re starting a new year and we already have the best gift . I can only visit because my family is already here…”, she said while briefly recalling years before she left her country.

The Venezuelan diaspora took to George Washington Avenue, just meters from Máximo Gómez Avenue, until the early hours of Sunday morning, where they moved to the rhythm of songs playing from several loudspeakers. They stopped passing vehicles, trying to share their joy with all the passengers in the area.

Venezuelan artist Danny Ocean, Daniel Alejandro Morales Reyes, toured the area on top of a vehicle, showing his support for his compatriots celebrating the US military intervention.

Moments later, dozens of National Police officers asked the protesters to move onto pedestrian walkways to ensure traffic flow, which they did without issue.

Maduro arrested

The president of Venezuela was transferred this Saturday to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he will be held, after being sent to New York.

According to the indictment against him, Maduro will have to answer to a federal court regarding his involvement in drug trafficking, terrorism, and crimes related to automatic weapons.

Maduro was arrested along with his wife, Cilia Flores, who is also accused by US authorities.

acting president

Meanwhile, the Vice President of the Bolivarian Republic, Delcy Rodríguez, will assume the Executive Power on an interim basis, as ordered by the Supreme Court of Justice.

According to the high court, this decision was made due to the military aggression organized and carried out by the administration of President Donald Trump, which ended with “the kidnapping of Maduro.”