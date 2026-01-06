JetBlue most affected by Caribbean airspace closure after U.S. action

U.S. airline JetBlue emerged as the carrier most affected by the temporary closure of Caribbean airspace, triggered by a U.S. military operation in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of Nicolás Maduro. Although the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lifted the restrictions after several hours, hundreds of passengers across the region remained stranded due to flight cancellations and delays.

JetBlue confirmed that six routes to and from Puerto Rico were suspended, impacting the largest number of travelers among airlines operating in the Caribbean. The company reported that normal operations have resumed and that teams are actively rebooking affected passengers, while adding extra flights and larger aircraft to increase seat availability.

At Las Américas International Airport (AILA) alone, more than 1,500 JetBlue passengers were affected by the disruption. Other airlines experienced more limited impacts: Frontier Airlines stated that all passengers bound for Puerto Rico were re-accommodated on later flights, while Skyhigh Airlines reported disruptions on routes to Martinique, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Guadeloupe. JetBlue said it will continue evaluating additional measures to support customers affected by the Caribbean airspace shutdown.