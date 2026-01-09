Pope Leo XIV says post-war ban on using force to violate national borders is being broken

Vatican City.- Pope Leo XIV warned the diplomatic corps accredited to the Vatican that the post–World War II principle prohibiting the use of force to violate national borders has been eroded, signaling a dangerous return to war as a means of resolving conflicts. He expressed deep concern over the weakening of multilateralism and cautioned that diplomacy based on dialogue and consensus is increasingly being replaced by the use of force, whether by individual states or allied groups.

The pontiff lamented that peace is no longer pursued as an inherent good, but rather imposed through weapons to assert dominance, a trend he said seriously undermines the rule of law and peaceful coexistence. He recalled that similar attitudes led humanity to the devastation of World War II and ultimately to the creation of the United Nations, stressing that international humanitarian law must not be subject to military or strategic interests.

Leo XIV also emphasized that multilateralism exists to foster dialogue and mutual understanding, which requires shared concepts and language. Quoting St. Augustine, he reflected on the illusion of war as a path to peace and warned against false historical narratives, excessive nationalism, and distorted political leadership. Drawing parallels with the present, the Pope noted that the world is once again facing mass migration, shifting geopolitical balances, and a profound transformation, underscoring that humanity is living not merely in an era of change, but in a true change of era.