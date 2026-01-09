Trump cancels planned second wave of attacks against Venezuela

Washington.- U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he has cancelled a planned second wave of military attacks against Venezuela, citing improved cooperation from the Venezuelan government, including the release of political prisoners. This decision follows the controversial first military operation in Caracas, during which Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was captured by U.S. forces.

In a message on his social media account Truth, Trump described the release of political prisoners as a “very important and smart gesture” and said it shows Venezuela’s intent to pursue peace. He also emphasized ongoing collaboration between the United States and Venezuela, particularly around the reconstruction of the country’s oil and gas infrastructure, a project expected to attract significant investment from major U.S. energy companies.

Although Trump called off further attacks, he noted that U.S. military ships will remain deployed in the region for security reasons. The president is scheduled to meet with oil executives at the White House to discuss plans for development and investment, projected at at least US$100 billion in Venezuela’s energy sector.