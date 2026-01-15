Haitian Police destroy gang leader Barbecue’s house in drone strike

Port-au-Prince.- Haitian authorities confirmed that a house belonging to gang leader Jimmy Cherisier, known as “Barbecue,” was destroyed on Wednesday by a kamikaze drone during an operation carried out by the Haitian National Police (PNH) in the Delmas 6 area of downtown Port-au-Prince. The strike targeted what authorities described as the gang leader’s headquarters, as part of efforts to regain control of the neighborhood. No casualties were reported.

In a brief statement shared on its official Facebook page, the PNH said the operation aims to dismantle armed groups occupying the area in order to restore peace. Videos and images circulating on social media show a house distinct from surrounding buildings, equipped with multiple solar panels, being struck by a drone, followed by a large explosion and thick smoke. Subsequent images reveal the structure completely destroyed, along with debris and a damaged vehicle.

The operation involves coordinated actions by the Haitian National Police, the Haitian Armed Forces (FAD’H), a task force established by Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, and the Gang Repression Force (FRG), created under a United Nations Security Council mandate. Authorities have released limited official information, with most details emerging through social media as the public awaits further updates on the scope and results of the operation.