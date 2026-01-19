Fitur 2026 events canceled following deadly train accident in Spain

Spain.- The train accident that occurred on Sunday, January 18, in Ademuz, Córdoba, in southern Spain, which has so far claimed 39 lives, has significantly disrupted the agenda of Fitur 2026 ahead of its official opening, although the fair itself remains scheduled to go ahead. The tragedy has led to the cancellation of numerous awards ceremonies, social events, dinners, and forums planned for this week, as the tourism sector responds with solidarity and respect for the victims.

Several organizations and companies have already announced cancellations. The Preferente Group suspended its awards ceremony scheduled for January 21, where executives from Jet2, Iberia, Garden Hotels, and Puntacana Group were to be honored. Exceltur also canceled its tourism forum set for January 20 at IFEMA, stating that the decision reflects the sector’s sensitivity to the national mourning caused by the tragedy.

In addition, the Andalusian regional government, several provincial authorities, and railway companies Iryo and Renfe have suspended official events and presentations. Fair organizers indicated they are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with authorities, acknowledging that Fitur cannot remain indifferent to the accident. While the fair is still expected to open on January 21, it will do so without its usual festive atmosphere, as business activities take a secondary role in an edition marked by tragedy.