Delcy Rodríguez holds talks with Trump to lift flight restrictions in Venezuela

Caracas.- Venezuelan acting president Delcy Rodríguez confirmed that she spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump about lifting long-standing restrictions on Venezuelan commercial airspace, announcing that “all airlines that need to come, come.” The restrictions, in place since late 2025 due to security concerns after heightened tensions, are now being reversed as part of broader moves toward normalizing relations between the two countries following recent political changes.

Rodríguez said the call with Trump and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio focused on cooperation and possibly restoring diplomatic ties severed in 2019. Trump publicly stated that commercial air connections with Venezuela “will be opened very soon” and directed officials, including the Transportation Secretary and military leaders, to begin the process of reopening Venezuelan airspace immediately.

The reopening marks a significant shift after years of suspended flights: American Airlines has already signaled it is “ready” to resume service between the U.S. and Venezuela, which last operated in 2019 before routes were canceled amid deteriorating relations and safety warnings.