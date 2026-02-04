U.S. warships arrive at Port-au-Prince Bay

Port-au-Prince.- The U.S. Embassy in Haiti announced the arrival of the warships USS Stockdale, USCGC Stone, and USCGC Diligence in Port-au-Prince Bay as part of Operation Southern Spear, a regional initiative aimed at combating drug trafficking and dismantling illicit networks in the Caribbean and the Eastern Pacific.

In a statement, the Embassy said the deployment underscores the United States’ strong commitment to Haiti’s security and stability, reaffirming cooperation between the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard in support of a safer and more prosperous future for the country. The movement of the vessels was ordered by U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

The announcement comes amid heightened security concerns in the Haitian capital. Over the weekend, the U.S. Embassy issued a security alert following an operation in Port-au-Prince, an area heavily affected by gang activity. The Haitian National Police reported that at least eight suspected gang members were killed during the operation, and authorities seized an M16 rifle and a Kalashnikov rifle.