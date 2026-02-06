U.S. Embassy reaffirms support for Haiti’s Prime Minister ahead of CPT mandate expiration

Haiti.- The United States Embassy in Haiti reiterated on Wednesday its support for the leadership of Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, emphasizing its backing of efforts to build a strong, prosperous, and free Haiti, as the mandate of the Presidential Transitional Council (CPT) approaches its expiration on February 7.

In a separate statement, the embassy also confirmed the arrival of U.S. military vessels—the USS Stockdale, the USCGC Stone, and the USCGC Diligence—as part of Operation Southern Spear. According to the embassy, the deployment underscores the United States’ firm commitment to security, stability, and a more hopeful future for Haiti, reaffirming cooperation between the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard.

These developments come amid growing political uncertainty, just days before the CPT’s mandate expires. On January 25, the U.S. State Department announced the revocation of visas for two members of the CPT and their relatives, citing alleged links to gangs and criminal organizations.

Earlier, the CPT announced plans to initiate a process to replace Prime Minister Fils-Aimé within a maximum period of 30 days, proposing the appointment of a new prime minister from an interim government. The United States had previously opposed such a move, warning that changes to the government’s structure could undermine ongoing efforts to restore security and stability, as stated on January 23 by U.S. Under Secretary of State Christopher Landau.