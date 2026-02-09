Air Europa flights from Havana to Madrid make refueling stop in Dominican Republic

Air Europa announced that its flights from Havana, Cuba, to Madrid, Spain will require a technical refueling stop in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, from Tuesday through Friday due to a fuel shortage at José Martí International Airport. While flights remain operational, schedules will be adjusted as aircraft stop in the Dominican capital to refuel.

The airline explained that the disruption is caused by circumstances beyond its control and apologized to passengers for any inconvenience. Meanwhile, Iberia activated a fare flexibility policy, allowing travelers with tickets to Cuba to voluntarily change their itineraries, although it has not confirmed cancellations or route suspensions at this time.

The situation follows warnings from the Cuban government to international airlines that the country is running out of aviation fuel, a development linked to the U.S. oil blockade. Cuba has been facing a deep energy crisis since mid-2024, which has intensified in recent weeks, affecting transportation, the economy, and social stability. Authorities recently announced strict emergency measures as the island struggles to operate with severely limited fuel imports.