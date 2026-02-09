Haiti’s new Prime Minister pledges tough action against armed gangs

After presiding over a Council of Ministers meeting, Fils-Aimé said all state institutions would be mobilized to organize inclusive elections and transfer power to leaders freely chosen by the people. He warned that gangs and their supporters would face relentless action from the National Police and the Armed Forces, stressing that there would be no pause until peace is restored and families can live safely.

Earlier, Laurent Saint-Cyr, head of the Presidential Transitional Council (CPT), officially handed over executive authority, marking the end of the CPT’s mandate, which was established in April 2024 with UN backing to stabilize the country and organize elections. Fils-Aimé acknowledged the council’s efforts amid extreme challenges, while admitting the transition remains incomplete due to persistent violence. Backed by the United States, he reaffirmed his willingness to engage in political dialogue and his determination to confront armed groups that currently control much of Port-au-Prince and key transport routes across the country.