Mexico maintains humanitarian aid to Cuba despite U.S. sanctions

Mexico City.- The Mexican government announced the shipment of more than 814 tons of food supplies to Cuba as humanitarian aid, describing the move as a gesture of solidarity amid the island’s ongoing economic difficulties. The aid is being transported by the Mexican Navy aboard the logistics support ships Papaloapan and Isla Holbox, which departed this Sunday from the port of Veracruz, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE).

The Papaloapan is carrying approximately 536 tons of essential goods, including liquid milk, meat products, rice, beans, canned tuna and sardines, vegetable oil, cookies, and personal hygiene items, while the Isla Holbox is transporting just over 277 tons of powdered milk. Both vessels are expected to reach Cuba within four days. The SRE also confirmed that more than 1,500 additional tons of powdered milk and beans remain pending shipment, all sourced from Mexico’s Central Naval Region and loaded at the Veracruz port facilities.

Mexican authorities stressed that the operation reflects the country’s long-standing tradition of humanitarian support in Latin America, particularly toward Cuba. The shipment follows instructions from President Claudia Sheinbaum and comes as Mexico has temporarily halted oil exports to the island to avoid potential U.S. sanctions, while maintaining its commitment to humanitarian assistance. Earlier this year, Pemex confirmed it had sent nearly US$496 million worth of oil to Cuba in 2025, underscoring the broader context of cooperation between the two countries.