Youth from the Dominican Republic to join World Youth Ship expedition

Santo Domingo.- Two hundred young people from different countries, including Chile, the Dominican Republic, and Spain, will take part starting next Sunday in the World Youth Ship program, an international expedition sailing from Bangkok to Tokyo aimed at promoting intercultural dialogue, global cooperation, and youth activism.

According to the Spanish Youth Council, the voyage will depart from Thailand and include stops in the Japanese cities of Aichi and Okinawa, before concluding in Tokyo in mid-March. For one month, participants will live aboard the Nippon Maru, sharing experiences with young people from Cameroon, Canada, Greece, Jamaica, Mongolia, Mozambique, New Zealand, Palau, and Japan, the host country.

Launched in 1988, the program combines training sessions, institutional meetings, and cultural exchanges. Participants are also scheduled to meet with senior Japanese authorities, including an audience with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and members of the Imperial Family, reinforcing the initiative’s focus on leadership, diplomacy, and international understanding.