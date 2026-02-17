Gaston Browne urges broader EU–Caribbean cooperation to support Haiti

Antigua and Barbuda.- Caribbean leaders should broaden their relationship with the European Union beyond trade and investment, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne said, as he urged stronger EU support for Haiti during the EU–Caribbean Parliamentary Assembly underway in Antigua and Barbuda.

Browne stressed that the deepening crisis in Haiti, a member of Caribbean Community, highlights the need to address security and governance together. He reaffirmed the region’s commitment to a legitimate, transparent transition led by Haitians, backed by sustained international engagement, to restore democratic institutions through free and fair elections.

He also noted recent political changes in Haiti following the departure of former prime minister Ariel Henry, emphasizing that stabilizing security is essential to easing the suffering of the Haitian people.

Beyond Haiti, Browne called for a more comprehensive partnership with the European Union, encompassing food and energy security, health resilience, and the fight against transnational crime. He proposed creating a permanent consultative mechanism, meeting at least twice a year, to coordinate Caribbean positions with European counterparts.

The three-day assembly is co-chaired by Malik Azmani and Heroy Anthony Clarke, bringing together representatives from across CARICOM to discuss shared priorities and regional challenges.