UK to require eVisas for travelers starting February 2026

The UK Government announced that beginning February 25, 2026, all foreign nationals who require a visa to enter the United Kingdom must apply exclusively for an electronic visa (eVisa), as part of a broader effort to modernize and digitize the country’s immigration system.

Under the new policy, eVisas will fully replace the traditional visa vignettes affixed to passports. Travelers’ immigration status will instead be stored and verified electronically, eliminating the need for physical visa stickers or passport stamps.

The measure will apply to all visa-required visitors, regardless of the purpose of travel. British authorities said the transition will streamline application processes, enhance security, and improve efficiency at border controls.

Travelers are encouraged to consult official UK government channels for detailed guidance on application procedures and validation requirements ahead of the policy’s implementation date.