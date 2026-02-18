U.S. attorneys general file brief supporting Haitian TPS holders

The coalition, co-led by Letitia James, submitted the brief as “friends of the court,” urging the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to reject the federal government’s request to suspend the lower court ruling. That ruling currently prevents DHS from terminating TPS protections for more than 350,000 Haitian nationals as the case proceeds.

In their filing, the attorneys general argue that ending TPS would harm public safety, health systems, and local economies nationwide, while destabilizing families who have lived and worked in the United States for years. They warn that the policy change would have far-reaching consequences for communities and employers across the country, as well as for immigrants with deep ties to American society and to Haiti.