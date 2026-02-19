U.S. offers US$1 million reward for Haitian gang leader ‘Izo’

The United States announced on Wednesday a reward of up to US$1 million for information leading to the capture of Johnson “Izo” André, a Haitian national and leader of the notorious 5 Segond gang.

In a statement released by the U.S. Embassy, authorities urged anyone with relevant information to contact the U.S. State Department’s Rewards for Justice program. The initiative also noted that relocation assistance may be available to informants whose safety is at risk.

The reward applies not only to information leading directly to André’s arrest, but also to tips related to other individuals involved in the March 18, 2023 kidnapping of a U.S. citizen in Port-au-Prince. The victim was released on March 27, 2023, after the payment of a ransom, along with the return of his vehicle and firearms belonging to his father. U.S. authorities have attributed responsibility for the abduction to the 5 Segond gang.

André is wanted by the Haitian National Police (PNH) on multiple charges, including murder, kidnapping for ransom, illegal possession of firearms, cargo truck hijacking, and criminal conspiracy. According to official statements, he remains at large and is believed to reside in the Village de Dieu neighborhood of downtown Port-au-Prince.

U.S. officials have linked André and his gang to severe human rights abuses. In 2022 alone, they were reportedly responsible for 1,035 documented cases of sexual violence. On December 8, 2023, André was sanctioned by the U.S. Department of the Treasury under Executive Order 13818, which targets individuals involved in serious human rights violations.

In December 2024, U.S. authorities filed criminal charges against André for kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. He now joins other prominent Haitian gang leaders sought by international authorities, including Jimmy Chérizier, known as “Barbecue,” Vithelhomme Innocent, and Lanmò Sanjou, all of whom are the subject of substantial reward offers.