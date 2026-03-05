Haiti unveils new transitional government

Port-au-Prince, Haiti.- Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé unveiled a new transitional government tasked with restoring security, reviving the economy, and organizing general elections scheduled for August 30, as the country continues to face a deep political and institutional crisis. The announcement comes nearly a month after he assumed sole leadership following the expiration of the Transitional Presidential Council mandate on February 7, and just days after political parties and civic groups signed a National Pact for Stability and the Organization of Elections.

In a national address, Fils-Aimé emphasized that the government’s priorities will center on strengthening security, promoting economic and social recovery, and ensuring credible elections. Haiti has not held elections since 2015–2016, a process that led to the presidency of Jovenel Moïse, who took office in 2017 and was assassinated in 2021, plunging the nation into prolonged instability.

The new cabinet includes eleven new ministers and retains six from the previous administration. Among the appointments are Serge Gabriel Collin as Minister of Economy, Sandra Paulémon as Minister of Planning, and Raina Forbin as Minister of Foreign Affairs. Former National Police Director Mario Andrésol was named Minister of Defense, while Marcelin Aubourg heads Agriculture. Marc Elie Nelson leads Social Affairs, Valery Fils-Aimé oversees the Environment, Emmanuel Ménard heads Culture, Stéphanie Smith assumes Tourism, Pythagore Dumas takes Sports, and Vijonet Demero leads Education.

Ministers remaining in office include Paul Antoine Bien-Aimé (Interior), Patrick Pelissier (Justice), Bertrand Sinal (Health), Pédrica Saint Jean (Women’s Affairs), James Monazard (Commerce), and Kathia Verdier (Haitians Residing Abroad). Sharina Lochard was appointed Secretary of State for Territorial Collectivities and Jean Willio Patrick Chrispin as Secretary of State for Communication.

Fils-Aimé called for decisive and disciplined governance, declaring that “the time for pretty speeches is over,” and urging his team to adopt sound management practices. He also stressed the need for concrete economic measures developed in coordination with the private sector, financial partners, farmers, and entrepreneurs. The prime minister praised the outgoing officials for their commitment amid crisis and expressed confidence that the new government would help steer Haiti toward stability and democratic renewal.