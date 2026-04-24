Dominican Republic promotes UNESCO World Heritage nomination for La Isabela

Puerto Plata.- The Dominican Republic continues efforts to secure UNESCO World Heritage status for La Isabela through international cooperation and technical research. As part of this process, Turkish archaeologist Harun Özdaş conducted a specialized visit to the historic site to contribute expertise in underwater cultural heritage and strengthen the nomination dossier.

The visit included representatives from the Turkish diplomatic mission, such as Ambassador Emriye Bağdagül Ormancı, alongside Dominican cultural heritage officials. Authorities emphasized the importance of submerged archaeological remains linked to La Isabela, viewing underwater heritage as a key element in demonstrating the site’s outstanding universal value.

Founded in 1493 during the second voyage of Christopher Columbus, La Isabela was the first permanent European settlement in the Americas. The site contains archaeological evidence from the earliest stages of colonization, including structures, artifacts, and traces of urban planning. It is currently listed on the Dominican Republic’s tentative roster for future UNESCO nomination.

Officials noted that the collaboration supports knowledge exchange, technical assistance, and best practices in underwater heritage preservation. The initiative is part of broader efforts by the Ministry of Culture of the Dominican Republic to expand international partnerships in heritage conservation and strengthen the country’s cultural preservation initiatives.