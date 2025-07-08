Coral Village II residents report violent behavior by woman suspected of schizophrenia

La Altagracia.- Residents of Coral Village II, a residential complex in El Cortecito, Punta Cana, are raising alarm over repeated violent and disruptive incidents involving a Mexican-American woman, Juanita Mendoza, who is reportedly diagnosed with schizophrenia.

According to neighbors, Mendoza’s behavior—ranging from physical assaults on residents and tourists to confrontations with Tourist Police and Immigration officers—has created a climate of fear and insecurity. Her own mother, a 70-year-old U.S. citizen, was allegedly forced to flee the country after suffering attacks from her daughter.

Despite repeated complaints filed with Politur, the Attorney General’s Office, and the U.S. Embassy, residents claim that Dominican authorities have taken no lasting action. Mendoza is often briefly detained after causing disturbances but quickly released, only to return and resume her erratic behavior.

Reports detail incidents such as loud nighttime screaming, public nudity, and self-harm, contributing to heightened anxiety in the community. Neighbors say her condition, coupled with her ownership of the apartment, makes legal intervention difficult.

Faced with ongoing distress, the residents are calling for urgent institutional intervention, including specialized mental health care, to ensure the safety of both the woman and the surrounding community.