Haitian ambassador says U.S. support is key to economic stability

Santo Domingo.- Emmanuel Fritz Longchamp, Haiti’s ambassador to the Dominican Republic, said stronger support from the United States will be essential to improving Haiti’s economic stability and easing migration pressure on the Dominican Republic. His comments followed a meeting in Washington between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, which he described as a sign of renewed international backing for Haiti’s institutional recovery.

In an interview with Revista Prisma, Longchamp said Haiti’s stabilization efforts should prioritize restoring security, strengthening institutions and electoral processes, and creating jobs to support long-term economic growth.

He also noted that the deployment of a security support force could help improve territorial control in Haiti and gradually reduce migratory flows toward the Dominican Republic.