Dominican Republic tourist card revenue reaches RD$5.72 billion in 2025

Santo Domingo.- Tax revenue generated by the Dominican Republic’s tourist card reached RD$5.72 billion in 2025, according to figures from the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic. The total exceeded 2024 collections by more than RD$279 million, representing a 5.14% year-over-year increase and highlighting continued growth in the country’s tourism sector.

The Dominican Republic collected RD$5,723,054,096 through the tourist card tax during 2025, compared with RD$5.44 billion recorded in 2024. The tourist card remains one of the main tourism-related revenue sources tied to international visitor arrivals and travel activity.

According to Central Bank data, February 2025 generated the highest tourist card revenue, totaling RD$569.2 million, driven by peak travel demand during the winter tourism season. July recorded the lowest monthly revenue at RD$402.2 million.

In addition to tourist card income, the Dominican Republic also receives tax revenue from departure fees charged to travelers leaving the country through airports, seaports, and land borders. Passenger departure taxes collected through airports and seaports totaled RD$11.05 billion in 2025, while land departure taxes generated RD$22.1 million.

Combined, departure-related taxes produced more than RD$11.07 billion last year. When added to tourist card collections, total tourism-related tax revenue in the Dominican Republic reached approximately RD$14.84 billion in 2025, underscoring the economic impact of tourism on government income and national fiscal performance.