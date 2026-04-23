Migration Director calls for stronger security and professionalism at entry points

Santo Domingo.- Luis Rafael Lee Ballester, head of the General Directorate of Migration, called on immigration officers at ports, airports, and border checkpoints to carry out their duties with professionalism, ethics, and a strong commitment to national security.

During a meeting with personnel responsible for immigration control, Lee Ballester emphasized the importance of providing efficient and courteous service, noting that the Dominican Republic receives nearly 26 million visitors each year. He urged inspectors and supervisors to ensure fast, high-quality immigration procedures while maintaining respectful treatment toward travelers.

The migration director also reminded staff to exercise self-control and professionalism, as they represent the first and last point of contact for passengers entering or leaving the country. He stressed the need to strengthen oversight measures to prevent the country from being used for illegal activities or as a transit route for illicit operations.

Officials from migration intelligence and border control also attended the meeting, where authorities reinforced the importance of standardized procedures, security vigilance, and protecting the Dominican Republic’s international image.